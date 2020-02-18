AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Video: Steelers' Strength of Schedule is Deceiving

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers road to the playoffs is by no means easy. Without answers for Ben Roethlisberger's health or the development of Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh heads into the spring with their biggest problem still at hand. 

When it comes to their actual schedule, though, they were given some sort of gift this season. Facing the AFC South and NFC East, the AFC North has secured four of the easiest strength of schedules the league has to offer. 

The Steelers' opponents totaled a .457 winning percentage finishing 2019 at 117-139. Only ahead of the Baltimore Ravens with a .438 winning percentage, Pittsburgh's opponents in 2020 don't bring much momentum from the year before. 

It doesn't mean their schedule is "easy". With teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, the Steelers have young teams on the rise to deal with next season. They may be overcoming poor seasons like Pittsburgh but with new coaches and some late-season hot streaks, no team can be overlooked. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Hire Ike Hilliard as Wide Receivers Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired a wide receivers coach.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin "Hacked Off" at ESPN's Depiction of Myles Garrett Interview

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin continued to defend his quarterback regarding Myles Garrett's racial slur allegation.

Noah Strackbein

by

ChiG

Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Draft Plan Becoming Clearer

Our second installment of our mock draft series, where we predict what the Steelers will do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Donnie Druin

Mike Tomlin: Steelers Open to Helping - Not Signing - Antonio Brown

Mike Tomlin made it clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are here for Antonio Brown if he needs it.

Noah Strackbein

Video: Fact-Checking Thomas Davis' Report on Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger did not give up on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Three Unrecognized Stars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have silent heroes making major impacts on this team.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin, Mason Rudolph Address Myles Garrett's Reiteration of Racial Slur Claim

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released his thoughts on Myles Garrett's claim towards Mason Rudolph.

Noah Strackbein

Video: Steelers Leave Concerns at Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have concerns at running back in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelerdave05

Javon Hargrave Signs With Agent Drew Rosenhaus

Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Javon Hargrave has brought some top tier representation to his side for the offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Druin Mailbag: XFL Thoughts, Big Ben, Biggest Misconceptions for Steelers and More

From updates on Ben Roethlisberger to potential cap saving measures, Donnie Druin breaks everything down in this week's mailbag.

Donnie Druin