There's a Sleeper QB the Steelers Can Target Later Than 49th

PITTSBURGH -- Jalen Hurts is going to keep being named in conversations with the Steelers. A potential second-round pick, Pittsburgh will continue being named as a potential landing spot for the Oklahoma star.

He's not the only quarterback that makes sense in Pittsburgh, though.

James Morgan out of Florida International hasn't made much national noise during the NFL Draft process. A former Bowling Green redshirt freshman standout, Morgan took a benching his sophomore year as an opportunity to find a new home.

Heading to FIU, Morgan quickly took over the starting job and finished the year with Conference-USA Newcomer of the Year honors. In his single season at FIU, Morgan threw for 2,727 yards and 26 touchdowns (a school record).

So where does he sit now? Well, after an impressive NFL Combine performance, many scouts place Morgan as a day two option for a number of teams.

One scout at the combine told Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler Morgan can be described as “very smart.” Another added, “We all liked him that week.”

While the general public list Hurts as the primary quarterback target for the Steelers, one name that could be floating around their radar is Morgan. Likely not a second-round pick, Pittsburgh has to be more comfortable adding QB depth in the third-round.

At 102, Morgan could be sitting there, waiting for a team to call his name. That team wouldn't surprise many if it turns out to be Pittsburgh - a team in need of a competitor to Mason Rudolph who could use their second-round pick on a more important piece.

A 6' 4", 230-pound pro-style passer with a strong arm and NFL accuracy. Certainly a project but those low expectations help when transitioning to a learning role behind a player like Ben Roethlisberger.

With new quarterback coach Matt Canada, Pittsburgh wants to develop a successor. That, right now, isn't guaranteed to be Rudolph. If Devlin Hodges isn't the top choice they want competing for the backup role this summer, Morgan can be.

General manager Kevin Colbert said the team is stepping back from NFL free agency and preparing for the draft. The Steelers are notorious for scouting every player at every position.

Morgan will find their radar if he hasn't already.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.