AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

There's a Sleeper QB the Steelers Can Target Later Than 49th

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Jalen Hurts is going to keep being named in conversations with the Steelers. A potential second-round pick, Pittsburgh will continue being named as a potential landing spot for the Oklahoma star. 

He's not the only quarterback that makes sense in Pittsburgh, though. 

James Morgan out of Florida International hasn't made much national noise during the NFL Draft process. A former Bowling Green redshirt freshman standout, Morgan took a benching his sophomore year as an opportunity to find a new home. 

Heading to FIU, Morgan quickly took over the starting job and finished the year with Conference-USA Newcomer of the Year honors. In his single season at FIU, Morgan threw for 2,727 yards and 26 touchdowns (a school record). 

So where does he sit now? Well, after an impressive NFL Combine performance, many scouts place Morgan as a day two option for a number of teams. 

One scout at the combine told Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler Morgan can be described as “very smart.” Another added, “We all liked him that week.”

While the general public list Hurts as the primary quarterback target for the Steelers, one name that could be floating around their radar is Morgan. Likely not a second-round pick, Pittsburgh has to be more comfortable adding QB depth in the third-round. 

At 102, Morgan could be sitting there, waiting for a team to call his name. That team wouldn't surprise many if it turns out to be Pittsburgh - a team in need of a competitor to Mason Rudolph who could use their second-round pick on a more important piece. 

A 6' 4", 230-pound pro-style passer with a strong arm and NFL accuracy. Certainly a project but those low expectations help when transitioning to a learning role behind a player like Ben Roethlisberger. 

With new quarterback coach Matt Canada, Pittsburgh wants to develop a successor. That, right now, isn't guaranteed to be Rudolph. If Devlin Hodges isn't the top choice they want competing for the backup role this summer, Morgan can be. 

General manager Kevin Colbert said the team is stepping back from NFL free agency and preparing for the draft. The Steelers are notorious for scouting every player at every position. 

Morgan will find their radar if he hasn't already. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Take Pause From NFL, Dive into XFL Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers are pressing pause on NFL free agency and exploring XFL options while preparing for the draft.

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Welcomes Around The 412

AllSteelers and Around The 412 are joining forces to bring even more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Agree to Terms With Third XFL Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add XFL talent, signing their third player from the league.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Continue XFL Signings, Add Tackle Jarron Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep their offseason signings moving by adding XFL tackle Jarron Jones to the roster.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Agree to Terms With XFL Sack Leader Cavon Walker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with former XFL sack leader, Cavon Walker.

Noah Strackbein

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban: "That First Steelers Game in Pittsburgh With Fans. Wow."

When the Pittsburgh Steelers return to the field following the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban will be amongst those cheering.

Noah Strackbein

MMQB: Steelers Draft Needs Include WR, Offensive Line Help

The Pittsburgh Steelers have answered questions, but they need more gaps filled before making a run in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers 2020 Draft Needs: Offense Remains Top Priority

The 2020 NFL Draft is approaching and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have gaps to fill as the rookie class takes shape.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Implements COVID-19 Rules, All Facilities Shut Down

The NFL is taking further action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Wins Over/Under Leaves Them With Another Winning Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to finish a season under Mike Tomlin on the losing side of the league. The odds say that won't change in 2020.

Noah Strackbein