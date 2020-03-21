AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

For Steelers, It's Time We Stop Doubting the Return of Ben Roethlisberger

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger didn't give Steelers Nation much to feel good about after his elbow surgery. His departure in Week 2 led to total reconstructive surgery on his elbow, a beard - a big one - pictures of gained weight, and the total disappearance of the man who was supposed to lead Pittsburgh back to the playoffs in 2019. 

This was all until a month ago. Waiting for an update that should'v said Roethlisberger could begin throwing smaller objects like tennis balls, the Steelers release a video of the quarterback throwing a football for the first time since September. 

In that moment, the belief started to come back, and it's shown. 

While people continue to question whether or not Roethlisberger truly will return to himself when he steps back on the field this summer, the skepticism that he won't be ready has quickly disappeared. 

It's Ben's team again. 

Leaving the only concern has to how ready he'll be for the Steelers. Well, unless he decided he's spending the offseason lying to Pittsburgh's fans and reporters, the hope he'll be back to 100% has been nothing but supported by himself and those around him. 

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said he's "throwing without pain for the first time in years."

"Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain. But in the New England game and the Seattle game [last season], it got to be too much, Roethlisberger said. "To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice. That's a nice feeling. I know I'm not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don't have any pain."

The crazy part is this isn't the first time we've heard this. A better Ben? General manager Kevin Colbert mentioned the idea at the NFL Combine. 

"The thing that's exciting about it is we might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery," Colbert said. "He sat for a year. Didn't have wear and tear on his body for a year. Sure, he had a significant surgery, but we're optimistic he might be better."

The narrative has been pushed for over a month now. The feeling of uncertainty can be strong - rightfully so - but it can't be the only view on the situation. Unless someone has seen Roethlisberger standing around throwing a football five feet and it looking like your 3-year-old nephew just cleared the neighbors fence trying to toss you the ball straight ahead, all indications point to a successful recovery. 

We'll get the full effect come Week 1. Stepping on the field with defenders is a different game than standing in a gym. But getting ready for that moment is on track, more so now than it was through the 15 weeks he missed football. 

As for the beard so many are concerned of, that's being taken care of too. Roethlisberger is taking care of himself just fine. Just like some of us growing out facial hair until the postseason is over or you just get board and try something new, it doesn't always turn out looking the greatest. 

Not that Ben doesn't look like a great caveman, but underneath it continues to be the break-a-tackle quarterback Pittsburgh has watched for 15 years. 

"I've heard people say I'm fat, and that just blows my mind," Roethlisberger said. "I'm lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years. I haven't stopped working out. I normally don't work out in the offseason, but I've been doing everything five days a week with my trainer. Cardio twice a week. Legs twice a week. Upper body twice a week.

"I guess it's my beard that makes me look heavier. I must have 5 pounds in that, I know. But I'm not overweight."

It's going to be just fine, Steelers Nation. Stay calm. 

Roethlisberger has given nothing but promise over the last four weeks. 

Don't go back to Week 2 when it's March. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Agree to Two-Year Deal with TE Eric Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers add tight end help with a big splash in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

by

Johnny Football

In Rare AFC North Trade, Steelers Land DT Chris Wormley

In a rare AFC North trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed a defensive tackle.

Noah Strackbein

Predicting the Steelers Offensive Line Following Wisniewski Signing

The Steelers added depth to their offensive line and now have options when it comes to picking a starting five.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Next Moves in Free Agency

The NFL free agency period is in full swing and the Pittsburgh Steelers are as involved as ever. Still, despite already making noise, there's still more to come.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Bring Back Safety Jordan Dangerfield

The Pittsburgh Steelers retained one part of their veteran special teams squad for the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein

Free Agency Report Card: Steelers Grade Well for Early Signings

How do the signings of Derek Watt and Stefen Wisniewski grade out for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Donnie Druin

Steelers Diontae Johnson Working With Antonio Brown

It's hard to tell how the Pittsburgh Steelers or their fans will feel about this one.

Noah Strackbein

by

Johnny Football

Steelers Add O-Line Depth, Sign Hometown Product Stefen Wisniewski

The Steelers are bringing a hometown player back to Pittsburgh and adding depth to their offensive line.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Quiet Down As NFL Free Agency Heats Up

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to their usual ways during day two of NFL free agency.

Noah Strackbein

NFL 100 Big Board: Three Key Steelers Prospects in Top 50

Sports Illustrated's NFL 100 Big Board includes plenty of players the Pittsburgh Steelers will be eying up come draft time.

Noah Strackbein