For Steelers, It's Time We Stop Doubting the Return of Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger didn't give Steelers Nation much to feel good about after his elbow surgery. His departure in Week 2 led to total reconstructive surgery on his elbow, a beard - a big one - pictures of gained weight, and the total disappearance of the man who was supposed to lead Pittsburgh back to the playoffs in 2019.

This was all until a month ago. Waiting for an update that should'v said Roethlisberger could begin throwing smaller objects like tennis balls, the Steelers release a video of the quarterback throwing a football for the first time since September.

In that moment, the belief started to come back, and it's shown.

While people continue to question whether or not Roethlisberger truly will return to himself when he steps back on the field this summer, the skepticism that he won't be ready has quickly disappeared.

It's Ben's team again.

Leaving the only concern has to how ready he'll be for the Steelers. Well, unless he decided he's spending the offseason lying to Pittsburgh's fans and reporters, the hope he'll be back to 100% has been nothing but supported by himself and those around him.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said he's "throwing without pain for the first time in years."

"Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain. But in the New England game and the Seattle game [last season], it got to be too much, Roethlisberger said. "To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice. That's a nice feeling. I know I'm not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don't have any pain."

The crazy part is this isn't the first time we've heard this. A better Ben? General manager Kevin Colbert mentioned the idea at the NFL Combine.

"The thing that's exciting about it is we might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery," Colbert said. "He sat for a year. Didn't have wear and tear on his body for a year. Sure, he had a significant surgery, but we're optimistic he might be better."

The narrative has been pushed for over a month now. The feeling of uncertainty can be strong - rightfully so - but it can't be the only view on the situation. Unless someone has seen Roethlisberger standing around throwing a football five feet and it looking like your 3-year-old nephew just cleared the neighbors fence trying to toss you the ball straight ahead, all indications point to a successful recovery.

We'll get the full effect come Week 1. Stepping on the field with defenders is a different game than standing in a gym. But getting ready for that moment is on track, more so now than it was through the 15 weeks he missed football.

As for the beard so many are concerned of, that's being taken care of too. Roethlisberger is taking care of himself just fine. Just like some of us growing out facial hair until the postseason is over or you just get board and try something new, it doesn't always turn out looking the greatest.

Not that Ben doesn't look like a great caveman, but underneath it continues to be the break-a-tackle quarterback Pittsburgh has watched for 15 years.

"I've heard people say I'm fat, and that just blows my mind," Roethlisberger said. "I'm lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years. I haven't stopped working out. I normally don't work out in the offseason, but I've been doing everything five days a week with my trainer. Cardio twice a week. Legs twice a week. Upper body twice a week.

"I guess it's my beard that makes me look heavier. I must have 5 pounds in that, I know. But I'm not overweight."

It's going to be just fine, Steelers Nation. Stay calm.

Roethlisberger has given nothing but promise over the last four weeks.

Don't go back to Week 2 when it's March.