Year Two: Steven Nelson Feels Steelers Defense Has Tools to Be One of NFL's Best

PITTSBURGH -- Is it even still an argument whether or not the Steelers defense is one of the best in the NFL? In most eyes, the 11 that defend the endzone sit alongside any in comparison.

Having all but one starter returning in 2020, this group feels equally as strong as they did a year ago. Losing only Javon Hargrave to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh returns with experience and chemistry and feels as if they can be even better this fall.

"I think we're going to take it up another level with the guys that we have coming back," Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson said in a conference call with local media last week. "We have a great locker room. We've been communicating through all of this, just trying to bring the younger guys along. These zoom meetings with our coaches have been very helpful. We're just correcting all our mistakes, just trying to get better as a unit."

That unit is working through zoom during a virtual offseason, but they're also spending time trying to get the feel of the field back under their feet. With three rookies joining the group, Nelson said the veterans are holding practices to help get everyone accommodated with each other.

"There's not a better feeling than being around guys," Nelson said. "Zoom meetings are only going to get you so far, so when I say the veteran guys like myself, we're all trying to find ways to combat that the best we can."

Entering his second season with the Steelers, Nelson is looking to find more success in creating turnovers. In 2019, he didn't allow a touchdown, while deflecting eight passes, totaling 61 tackles and allowing only 37 completions.

Still, his solo interception last year is something he'd like to improve on. It's also a part of his game he knows he'd earn more credit around the league for.

"I do think that was a major part of why I didn't get selected to the Pro Bowl even though the numbers were similar," Nelson said. "It was just the interceptions, the big plays; I was lacking in that area. It's hard to go out there and say 'I'm going to get some interceptions,' you have to get some targets. I have some little conversations within my inner circle - maybe I have to do some talking this year, get guys to throw at me. Whatever it takes. But I do feel like this year I will get more than one interception at least. It should be a better year for me in that area."

The other half of the Steelers cornerback duo did find his way to a Pro Bowl in 2019 after tallying five interceptions.

Joe Haden may have made the splash plays in the secondary, but the two corners made their impact felt weekly. "Batman and Robin," Nelson called them and expects their play only to get better the longer they're together.

"Ever since I got to Pittsburgh, he's always been a very genuine guy all around, just on and off the field," Nelson said. "I think we bounce off each other, and we're both highly competitive guys, and I think we feed off each other on the field. If he makes a play, then I feel like I have to make a play. So I think we pair together very well."

2020 will be the second year this defense is playing together. Many pieces were here beforehand, but significant contributors like Nelson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Devin Bush are coming back for only their second run in Pittsburgh.

"Think about college, you're there with guys for four years, and you build that brotherhood," Nelson said, explaining the benefits of the defense returning intact. "Each year, your team gets a little better because you're playing with your brothers, you're amongst each other, you trust each other. I think that has a lot to do with it. Despite we were all kind of new last year, we were able to have a tremendous amount of turnovers, and that's very rare to do. I think this year we'll take that next step because we all played around each other and have that experience, and we'll just correct what we have to correct and move forward."

As they prepare for 2020, they'll hope to see the offense find more success with the return of Ben Roethlisberger. Finishing 8-8 behind two backup quarterbacks and several injuries only leaves room for improvement.

Something Nelson is fully aware of and knows just how far this team can go when you combine a healthy offense with this defense.

"We have to be in that top category, wherever that may be," Nelson ranked the Steelers defense. "We're stacked from top to bottom. Even non-starters are very talented. We have great coaching. So we definitely have a group to take us all the way, so I think that speaks volumes. If we can duplicate what we did last year, especially with Ben coming back, I think we all know that will change a lot. So we just have to see what happens."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.