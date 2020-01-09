Strackbein Mailbag: Do the Steelers Prioritize a Quarterback? Ben's Update, and More

Welcome to the offseason. 8-8 and plenty of questions to answer, the Steelers start the next phase of their year a bit earlier than anticipated.

A Big Ben check-up, no first-round draft pick and a list of players needed to be re-signed has geared these next four months up to be a doozy.

We don't know where they're looking to draft. We don't know which players will be back. We don't even know if Kevin Colbert wants to keep being a GM. This is as filled of an offseason as any, leaving plenty of excitement in the city of Pittsburgh.

So, before the craziness gets started, let's answer some questions...

QUESTION: If Mason [Rudolph] really is the backup, why would the Steelers look other places for a quarterback?

Noah - Mason Rudolph isn't "really" the backup. He is right now, and his place on the Steelers 2020 roster is already secured, but that doesn't mean he's the replacement if Ben Roethlisberger can't play all 16 games next season.

Tomlin not talking about quarterbacks allowed the Steelers to not have to hear all offseason about how Rudolph isn't good enough. If his confidence was taking blows while he was throwing interceptions, imagine six months of hearing how you aren't the next quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlin didn't lie but there's a big difference between who the backup is in January and who it is in July. Even if they're looking for a quarterback competition between Rudolph and whoever they bring in, there's a slim chance August roles around and the Steelers only have two passers with starting potential.

QUESTION: Do you think James Connor is worth keeping with all the injuries he's had?

Noah - James Conner has the advantage of time on his side still. With another year left in his rookie contract, the Steelers are going to keep him. He's a starting running back when healthy but without a full season to prove it, he's a not a long-term option in Pittsburgh.

Expect the Steelers to consider drafting a running back with their first pick. The second-round could still have Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss and J.K. Dobbins. If any of those three are available with the 50th pick, there's a strong chance Conner and Benny Snell see a third running back in the mix next season.

Of course, if Conner can stay healthy for a full year the Steelers might consider adding more time to his tenure, but it would have to come at as a cheap option.

There are a lot of variables in Conner's time left in Pittsburgh but if you're into guessing I'd say 2020 is his last season.

QUESTION: Do you think the Steelers will be prioritizing the QB position during this next year's draft, and if so who are some potential targets?

Noah - Will the Steelers prioritize a quarterback in the draft? Yes.

Over what other positions will they prioritize a quarterback - that's the question.

This isn't an answer I can give as a definite at this time. But here's how it could go down.

The Steelers first pick (a second-rounder) could leave several options open for them to consider. You'd have to imagine out of Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, J.K. Dobbins and other running backs, there are players available that the Steelers will want to consider to help an unhealthy backfield.

Some believe a tight end is an option as well but if they're able to sign Nick Vannett there's no need to jump the gun on a tight end.

If a quarterback slides to the second-round it'll depend on how who it is. Jalen Hurts sitting there at No. 50 gives plenty of reason for a team who now needs to deal with passed on Lamar Jackson twice a year to not risk missing out on the potential of Hurts.

Jacob Eason is another possibility, but outside of those two, adding to the backfield comes with more potential than risking another Mason Rudolph-tier quarterback.

QUESTION: Outside of Bud Dupree, who is the biggest need to retain this offseason?

Noah - We'll break this down on both offense and defense.

The Steelers need to get a few things in check before heading into free agency. In my opinion, signing Nick Vannett and releasing Vance McDonald clears up cap space and keeps a young and talent tight end on the roster.

Tagging Zach Banner and signing Matt Feiler gives them the needed depth at tackle and then giving B.J. Finney a deal completes their offensive line. Ramon Foster gets the short-end of the stick and gets cut to make all of this happen.

Then, on defense, the next remaining free agent is Mike Hilton. Javon Hargrave would be great to have around but nose tackles are a lot less essential and easier to replace than a cornerback.

It's also a lot less money.

From there, the rest of pieces shouldn't be too difficult to sign (if Dupree already has a contract in hand).

QUESTION: What's the expectations of Ben's check up in February?

Noah - To not have an update given to us. At least not one with any real answers. Roethlisberger's future is still very unknown. He appears out of shape and hasn't thrown a football in months, it's hard to imagine a check up is going to determine if he's ever playing football again.

What it will do is give the Steelers a timeline for when he can begin to test his arm. How long until he can begin throwing again, what he's able to do at what speed and the next steps to his rehab.

We aren't going to see much of those updates, but we will get some of them.

It's an early indication to when we'll get real answers and that's how it should be viewed. Don't look at his February 1st appointment to mean anything more than the next step in his process - a process we don't know the outcome of yet.