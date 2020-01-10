SteelerMaven
Terrell Edmunds is the Next Make-Or-Break Third-Year Defensive Back for Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin said his "gut reaction" was that Terrell Edmunds and James Washington made the jump from a first-year rookie to a second-year veteran. Both being primary pieces to a rather unhealthy puzzle, Edmunds and Washington were looked at to play key roles in the Steelers 2019 season, but really, did they? 

For Washington, the answer is yes. The wide receiver became the a go-to for quarterback Devlin Hodges in the midst of a struggling season, catching 44 passes for 735 yards and 3 scores. 

"I did in some ways. I think I am still in the evaluation stage of it," Tomlin said last week. "Just a gut reaction, yes."

Washington's lack of success his rookie year definitely helped how impressive he looked this season. His connection with Devlin Hodges in the Steelers most desperate offensive moments also didn't hurt. 

Edmunds, on the other hand, is two years deep and quickly being placed in the same basket as players like Artie Burns and Sean Davis - early-round defensive backs who quickly folded out of the level of talent around them. 

"It all starts with a level of conditioning that displays and understanding of what lies ahead, Tomlin explained about his second-year performers. "We’ve talked about it at the onset of this journey. Most of the guys displayed that awareness. So, it’s reasonable to expect a jump in performance."

Did his performance jump, though? Looking at his stat line, Edmunds did outperform himself in tackles; with 105 in 2019, nearly 30 more than his 78 in 2018. 

On the other side, his 1,036 snaps (95%) didn't result in single turnover, and over the course of the season he allowed 139% pass rating for opposing quarterbacks. Compared to the second-highest rating in Mike Hilton's 84.4%, the largest remaining gap in pass coverage is clear. 

This isn't a "throw in the towel" article, though. Terrell Edmunds is 22-years-old, plays well enough to mix into the group on most occasions and hasn't really played behind a veteran safety to grow into a role. 

Instead, he was forced into playing because Morgan Burnett was injured and has had to grow - or is expected to grow - at the same rate as the veterans Pittsburgh is putting around him. 

Now, the Steelers defense is ready to take another step forward after finally finding their traction behind an injured and helpless season. A possible Defensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro's and a breakout star in Bud Dupree have taken this defensive squad to the top of the league, and there's no room for waiting in order to keep it there. 

Edmunds issue is that he's stuck between the fine line of bust or breakthrough. He doesn't need to be another Minkah Fitzpatrick, but right now, he's Sean Davis - and Sean Davis was likely not going to get a new contract. 

Entering his third year, the first-round pick needs to break the mold, or end up being another three and out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

