Three Approaches to Improve Steelers Quarterback Room

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers season ended the day Ben Roethlisberger left for shoulder surgery. Without any real option at backup, Pittsburgh felt the sting of not having a reliable passer behind center.

With a long offseason ahead of them, one of their biggest priorities is finding an option to backup Ben Roethlisberger. Even if no additional names are added to the roster, the Steelers seem determined to fix their issues for a 'just in case' situation in 2020.

Pittsburgh will learn more about Roethlisberger's return as the year moves forward but until he's on the field, no real answers will arise. Leaving them with things to think about on how they can improve their quarterback room over the next four months.

Sign a Veteran

The list of free agent quarterbacks this offseason is impressive. Marcus Mariota, likely Robert Griffin III and Andy Dalton, Case Keenum, A.J. McCarron and plenty of others.

As of right now, Mike Tomlin named Mason Rudolph the backup to Ben Roethlisberger, but that doesn't mean they won't think about life without Big Ben - again.

"I am comfortable with Mason Rudolph," Tomlin said. "I am disappointed that he missed the amount of time he did. Injuries are a part of the game. He had an opportunity to grow and grow in a lot of ways and get a lot of experience. He missed some time due to injuries and performance and so forth. But I am comfortable with Mason Rudolph."

No one expected to see the future Hall of Famer on the sideline this season and it's very un-Steelers-like for them not to prepare like it could happen again.

Maybe the future is still Mason Rudolph but if Roethlisberger can't step on the field for Week 1, Pittsburgh wants a backup plan other than the players currently in the locker room. We'll find out more on February 1st as to the future of Ben but until things are certain for his health the Steelers won't ignore what happened in 2019.

They don't want another wasted season, and without a quality leader on the field they're playing a dangerous game in 2020.

Draft a Quarterback Early

This isn't a waiting game anymore. No more Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolphs. The Steelers cannot end up with Duck Hodges playing quarterback again in 2020 - or anything Duck-like.

What they need is a star or at least a developing one. A player like Drew Lock who isn't looking to step on the field Week 1 but when needed can provide the spark that gives hope for the future.

Right now, no one in Pittsburgh has shown they can be a winning quarterback. Rudolph may need time to develop but until proven otherwise he's just a backup.

Names like Jalen Hurts and possible Tua Tagovailoa could be options in the middle of the second-round. It's not their biggest need with their first draft pick but if they don't want to spend the money in free agency, there's no reason not to take a chance on a young passer.

Add a Quarterback Coach

Mike Tomlin admitted there could be changes, or additions, to his coaching staff.

"In terms of a division of labor from a staff standpoint, a quarterbacks coach being one of them, that is things that I evaluate as I assess the staff and how we worked and the type of foundation we need to lay as we move forward to 2020," Tomlin said. "I am not opposed to that thought process, that discussion, that exploration. No doubt."

Asking Randy Fichtner and an injured Roethlisberger to be the leadership for guys like Rudolph and whoever else is on the sideline this season isn't realistic, and it showed this season. Without any real presence to spend large amounts of devoted time to developing passers, they fell short, even after a year of progression.

The Steelers need a devoted coach to work with their quarterbacks. Roethlisberger doesn't need a coach but Rudolph and whoever else is there next season does.

You don't develop another Hall of Famer without coaching them properly. So far, blame a lot of Rudolph's failed progression as lack of attention.