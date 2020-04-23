Three Draft Prospects the Steelers Can't Pass Up On

With the first round of the draft going down tonight, it’ll likely be a boring night for the Steelers. Unless something crazy happens, it will be the first time since 1967 that they will go without making a pick in the first round.

While this isn’t ideal, it’s not the end of the world for the Steelers. This draft class happens to be pretty deep in some of their biggest areas of need, like wide receiver, safety, and running back. If they stay put at 49, they should still be able to find a player who can come in and contribute right away.

They’ll have options.

Below are three prospects that Kevin Colbert and company will have a hard time passing on with the team’s first pick.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Probably the most common mock draft prediction for the Steelers at 49 is to take a receiver.

Looking at their young receiver trio, some outsiders might be surprised by this. But there is one clear area that the group is lacking in- size.

Michael Pittman Jr. out of USC definitely provides an answer here. Standing at 6’4”, Pittman is a big-bodied receiver who can punish corners with his top-notch physicality. His hands are out of this world and he’s a surprisingly good route runner for a receiver of his size, too.

Pittman’s ability to go up and get jump balls would make Ben Roethlisberger happy. Though he doesn’t have the same straight-line speed, Pittman could contribute similarly to the way Martavis Bryant did in the black and gold.

Mixing size with physicality the way Pittman does, he would be a great fit in Pittsburgh. If he’s still there at 49, he will be hard to pass up.

Grant Delpit

Prior to the 2019 season, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion. There was a 0% chance that Grant Delpit would fall out of the first round, let alone all the way to 49. But after injuries led to a poor showing in 2019, there seems to be a chance that Delpit could fall to the Steelers, albeit it a slim one. If he’s still on the board, Colbert would be making a mistake by going elsewhere.

Though his tackling wasn’t great in 2019, Delpit’s instincts as a deep coverage safety are top-notch. He would provide the Steelers with a lot of flexibility on the defensive side of the ball.

Delpit and Minkah Fitzpatrick could each take a deep half of the field and establish a no-fly zone. In situations they want to run a single high safety, Delpit can play deep and Fitzpatrick’s versatile skillset could be utilized elsewhere.

It’s not often that a player of Delpit’s caliber will fall to the 49th pick. If he does, the Steelers would be crazy to pass on him, especially because he plays a position of dire need.

Cesar Ruiz

If the team elects to bolster the offensive line depth with their first pick and Ruiz is still on the board, he better be the pick. The center is an underclassman and went to Michigan, two things that will win him some points with Mike Tomlin.

Many fans won’t like the idea of taking a rotational interior lineman with the team’s first pick, and that’s a fair argument. But the other three interior O-linemen on the team are all over 30, not counting Matt Feiler because his position status is up in the air. There’s also no saying how long Maurkice Pouncey will continue to play.

If the team is getting ready to find his potential replacement and have a top-notch backup at both center and guard, Ruiz would be a great selection at 49.

Honorable Mentions

Any of the top running backs: Whether it’s Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins, Cam Akers, or Clyde Edwards-Helaire, any of these would be great picks to pair with James Conner and company.

Josh Uche: The team needs EDGE depth this year and will likely need a starter next year, assuming Bud Dupree isn’t signed to a long-term extension. Michigan’s Uche is an explosive athlete and has the perfect skillset for a Steelers outside linebacker.