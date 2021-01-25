Is Aaron Rodgers an Option for the Steelers? Some Say Yes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added every big-name quarterback to their potential trades list since last season, but the last several weeks have added superstar after superstar to this list.

After signing Dwayne Haskins to a Future/Reserve contract, the Steelers boosted the potential post-Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old quarterback has one season left on his contract but will take on a $41.25 million cap hit in 2021.

So, as those around the NFL continue trying to find the best solution to the Steelers' quarterback/cap space disaster, they continue looking for alternatives to Roethlisberger. The most recent being Aaron Rodgers.

Following the Green Bay Packers 31-26 NFC Conference Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers put it out there that he may have played his last game in green and gold.

So now, Rodgers has added himself to the potential trades this offseason. And, of course, the Steelers are on that list.

ProFootball Focus has named the Steelers as one of the top destinations for Rodgers.

The current Packers quarterback is set to take on over a $39.8 million cap hit this upcoming season. That's still better than Roethlisberger's $41 million. Which would mean the Steelers make a decision to release or trade their long-time quarterback.

Moving on from Roethlisberger is a difficult decision, but some have listed the growing list of star quarterbacks as reasons for the Steelers to consider it. If it's for Aaron Rodgers, it's worth the consideration.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.