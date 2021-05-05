Alejandro Villanueva Takes Shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster, Says He's Motivated to Play Steelers

Alejandro Villanueva might have burned some bridges with his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

PITTSBURGH -- Well, it doesn't appear Alejandro Villanueva is looking for a many smiling faces next time he visits the Pittsburgh Steelers. The newly signed Ravens offensive tackle had some unwelcoming comments in his first press conference in Baltimore.

Villanueva, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Ravens this week, said part of his motivation in signing with Baltimore was to face the Steelers twice a year. The former left tackle will likely make the switch to the right side and meet Defensive Player of the Year finalist T.J. Watt in those matchups.

Villanueva then continued to talk about the change from Pittsburgh to Baltimore.

"I'm assuming it's not as much fun for the receivers because they're not getting all of the catches," Villanueva said, "they're making the Tik Toks and and they're having fun on their social media."

Without putting words in anyone's mouth, it appears the comments are aimed towards JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was criticized for his TikTok dances last season.

Villanueva spent the last seven years with the Steelers, starting 90 or 96 games as their left tackle. The 32-year-old was not retained following the expiration of his contract. He did take a moment to express his gratitude towards the organization.

“Pittsburgh has always been a class act organization,” he said. “They let me know that I was not coming back to the team very shortly after the season.”

Chukwuma Okorafor and rookie Dan Moore will compete at left tackle this summer.

The Ravens' new tackle also spoke about Lamar Jackson.

"I don't think there is a doubt in anyone's minds that when you see Lamar Jackson play, you want to do everything for him, protect him and continue to see the magic that he displays on the field," he said.

Villanueva compared the motivation you get from Jackson to that of Le'Veon Bell in his prime with the Steelers.

The Steelers, and Villanueva, will learn when their first two matchups as opponents are on Wednesday, May 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.