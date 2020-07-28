Alex Highsmith Is at Steelers Camp Prepared, Confident, and in the Best Shape of His Life

PITTSBURGH -- Alex Highsmith is in the building. The Steelers third-round draft pick reported to Heinz Field with the rest of the rookies this week and is preparing for an adventurous training camp experience in his first NFL season.

Instead of OTAs, rookie minicamp, and group workouts in Pittsburgh, Highsmith comes into training camp with no team-based practice under his belt. As the NFL returns to the field for the first time since last season, rookies will meet many of their teammates and coaches - in person - for the first time.

"It's been a good last two months, three months or so, but I'm definitely excited to get back in the building and have face-to-face meetings with the coaches because it's a lot better than doing it over zoom," Highsmith told reporters on Tuesday.

The Steelers newest edge rusher is excited to get to work with his new team. Since being drafted in April, he's spent time working with coaches on zoom calls and working out with Charolette teammates in North Carolina.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life the last four months getting ready for this opportunity," Highsmith said.

Heading into a very unusual situation as a rookie, that preparation back home left him feeling ready for whatever the team has planned for him.

"My confidence hasn't wavered because of this," Highsmith said. "I'm someone you know, who I feel I don't get rattled by adversity. Whatever I can do to be the best I can be, no matter what the adversity is, I'm still going to do it."

As Highsmith gets accustomed to Heinz Field, he uses the advice of a former Charolette position coach, Ulrick Edmunds, as his guideline to stay on the positive side of this team's regular season plans.

"Be a low maintenance guy," Highsmith quoted his former position coach. "What he meant by that is always be someone who shows up on time, shows up early, who is always doing the right things, who never misses anything."

Gathering the words of wisdom he's heard over the unique offseason, and combining preparation with opportunity, Highsmith, wearing a Steelers long sleeve as he conducted his first interview in a Pittsburgh facility, said he's excited and ready to get started.

"The whole week here as been an awesome experience," Highsmith said. "Starting camp, for me as a rookie, it's just been awesome to get to the building and begin to start knowing stuff. We're still here, getting to know the guys, getting to know the rookies and all the coaches, it's just been really awesome.

"Overall, the whole 24 hour period has been really good. Just [doing] whatever we can to stay safe during this time. It's definitely a different time, we've never been through this before so for me personally coming in here, no matter what the circumstances are, just coming in here ready to work and do whatever I can to be the best that I can be."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.