Antonio Brown's Agent, Attorney Terminate Relationship with Receiver

According to reports, Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus is cutting ties with the wide receiver for the time being. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rosenhaus will no longer work with the free agent wide receiver until he "seeks counsel."

Additionally, Brown's attorney Darren Heitner requested - and was granted - removal as counsel for Brown. Heitner dealt with a landlord/tenant lawsuit involving reports of Brown throwing furniture off a balcony in a Florida luxury apartment complex.

In recent days, the Hollywood Police have also 'severed ties' with Brown.