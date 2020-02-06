Antonio Brown Apologizes to Steelers Organization

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown caught the city of Pittsburgh's attention when he appeared on 93.7 The Fan Thursday morning to discuss the ending of his Steelers career with Colin Dunlap, Chris Mack and Jim Colony.

Throughout the interview, Brown didn't always have positive things to say about his former teammates, but he did send a heartfelt message to Art Rooney II and the Steelers organization for the time he spent and the chances they took on the former sixth-round draft pick.

"I apologize to those guys for the discretions for the unwanted attention that probably caused those guys certain things, the organization, so obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect, or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization," Brown said. "These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21-years-old and I’m forever grateful for those guys."

The wide receiver recalled all the good times he had in the locker room and on the field. Spending nine years in Pittsburgh, Brown looked back on the members of the team that helped him reach the success he had before becoming a free agent.

"I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization, Mr. Rooney, Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger, I started my career with those guys, a lot of beautiful moments, a lot of positive things, so it’s not all bad," he said.

Brown remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List while the NFL investigates a sexual assault claim his former trainer made against him.

