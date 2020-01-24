AllSteelers
Antonio Brown Court Ordered to Complete Drug and Alcohol Screenings, Mental Health Evaluation

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown has been court ordered to complete drug and alcohol screenings as well as a mental health evolution after being released on bail from Broward County jail. 

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported that a judge has ordered Brown to complete all the screenings within 10 days of being released from jail. Brown's bond totaled $110,000 after turning himself in late Thursday night. 

A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest Wednesday after police were involved at a scene on Brown's Hollywood, Florida home for battery. Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, were arrested after assaulting a moving truck driver when Brown allegedly refused to pay the $4,000 charge. 

Brown will also be required to wear a GPS monitor and turn over his passport and firearms following his release. 

According to TMZ, Brown has been in touch with well-known bail bondsman Ira Judelson. The timing of his release is unknown. 

The former receiver is being charged with burglary with battery - a felony - burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. In his first court appearance, Brown was wearing an anti-suicide smock as he appeared in front of a judge. 

The warrant was issued for Brown after he locked himself inside his home following the police's arrival. He later posted an instagram story of he and a woman sitting on his bed watching a police helicopter outside his home. 

