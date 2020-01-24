Antonio Brown Court Ordered to Complete Drug and Alcohol Screenings, Mental Health Evaluation

Antonio Brown has been court ordered to complete drug and alcohol screenings as well as a mental health evolution after being released on bail from Broward County jail.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported that a judge has ordered Brown to complete all the screenings within 10 days of being released from jail. Brown's bond totaled $110,000 after turning himself in late Thursday night.

A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest Wednesday after police were involved at a scene on Brown's Hollywood, Florida home for battery. Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, were arrested after assaulting a moving truck driver when Brown allegedly refused to pay the $4,000 charge.

Brown will also be required to wear a GPS monitor and turn over his passport and firearms following his release.

According to TMZ, Brown has been in touch with well-known bail bondsman Ira Judelson. The timing of his release is unknown.

The former receiver is being charged with burglary with battery - a felony - burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. In his first court appearance, Brown was wearing an anti-suicide smock as he appeared in front of a judge.

The warrant was issued for Brown after he locked himself inside his home following the police's arrival. He later posted an instagram story of he and a woman sitting on his bed watching a police helicopter outside his home.