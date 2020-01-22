AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Antonio Brown Reportedly Locked Himself in His Home During Police Investigation

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- According to USA Today, a Hollywood police information officer has reported that former Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has "locked himself in his house" during a battery investigation at his home. 

The world watched as police presence grew outside Brown's home Tuesday afternoon after receiving calls of assault. Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was reportedly involved in the incident and has been arrested and charged with burglary and battery. Police have said that Brown is a suspect in the case as well. 

Police have reported that the incident involved a moving truck driver being battered. Officers have attempted to make contact with Brown but have failed. They left the scene without detaining the receiver. 

In recent weeks, the Hollywood police severed ties with Brown after "rude and disrespectful" behavior saying, "We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown."

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has also cut ties with Brown until he "seeks consul". The NFL is still currently investigating Brown after his former trainer Brittney Taylor accused him of sexual assault. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Neville Gallimore Ready to Tackle Any Position at NFL Level

Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore could be a potential draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Join NFL in Preparing for Senior Bowl Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Mobile, Alabama to evaluate over 100 players for the Senior Bowl.

Donnie Druin

Panthers Hire Steelers Executive Samir Suleiman

The Carolina Panthers have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers executive Samir Suleiman

Noah Strackbein

Nick Vannett Solves Tight End, Cap Concerns for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find salary cap space and have a strong starting tight end by 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers David DeCastro Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler David DeCastro underwent offseason surgery this month.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown's Agent, Attorney Terminate Relationship with Receiver

Another step in the wrong direction for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Get Optimistic Super Bowl LV Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a Super Bowl favorite, despite plenty of unknowns this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Joe Burrow Puts Pressure on the Steelers' Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look to the future as the AFC North grows around them.

Noah Strackbein

by

Edward Lender

Donnie Shell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

After years of waiting, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell was named to the NFL's Centennial Hall of Fame class on Wednesday morning.

Donnie Druin

by

hirby1111

Meet Steelers New Quarterback Coach Matt Canada

Meet the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, Matt Canada.

Noah Strackbein