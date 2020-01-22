Antonio Brown Reportedly Locked Himself in His Home During Police Investigation

PITTSBURGH -- According to USA Today, a Hollywood police information officer has reported that former Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has "locked himself in his house" during a battery investigation at his home.

The world watched as police presence grew outside Brown's home Tuesday afternoon after receiving calls of assault. Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was reportedly involved in the incident and has been arrested and charged with burglary and battery. Police have said that Brown is a suspect in the case as well.

Police have reported that the incident involved a moving truck driver being battered. Officers have attempted to make contact with Brown but have failed. They left the scene without detaining the receiver.

In recent weeks, the Hollywood police severed ties with Brown after "rude and disrespectful" behavior saying, "We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown."

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has also cut ties with Brown until he "seeks consul". The NFL is still currently investigating Brown after his former trainer Brittney Taylor accused him of sexual assault.

