Antonio Brown Replies to JuJu Smith-Schuster's Comments

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster haven't been teammates for nearly a year now but the two sides have made headlines again revolving around their not-so-close relationship. 

On Thursday, Smith-Schuster was asked about Brown's recent behavior on the Pat McAfee show. The Steelers receiver is no stranger to Brown's random social media attacks. Brown has mentioned his former teammate multiple time on Twitter and instagram, most recently calling him "Boo Boo Schoester".

When asked, Smith-Schuster said he didn't expect this out-lash to happen. 

"It kind of came out of nowhere,” Smith-Schuster said. “It came out of left field. I did not expect to see any of this. You know, playing with Antonio Brown my first couple years, we always talked about being great and dominating. And that’s what we did. The last time we played with each other, we both had over 1,000 yards and 100 catches and what’s going on right now off the field, social media-wise, it’s pretty, pretty crazy. I did not expect (any) of this.

“We were kind of, like, hand-for-hand. Let’s both be great. Let’s both do this. Let’s both reach our goal. And then the situation, what happened with him and with the Steelers, it sucked. Tough situation.”

Then, the third-year receiver was again asked about Brown's headlines in an interview with Pro Football Talk when he replied that he's "concerned" about the well being of Brown.

"It's different, for sure," Smith-Schuster said. "I'm concerned, like you guys. It's a tough situation for a guy if you take away his job and his passion. Being a guy looking from the outside to the inside, he's definitely a different dude than who he was on the field."

Hours after Smith-Schuster's comments began circulating through the internet, Brown returned with his own words on the situation. Unlike his prior criticism on the younger receiver, AB said all the harsh words were signs of "love".  

Smith-Schuster has yet to say anything in regards to Brown's post. 

