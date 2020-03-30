AllSteelers
Antonio Brown Calls Out Julio Jones, Steve Nelson Responds

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown was reminiscing through his Steelers jerseys, cleats and memorabilia on instagram live on Sunday when he decided to let the world know he's better than one of the NFL's top receivers. 

With piles of jerseys and cleats - and some classic arcade games - scattered throughout a room, Brown told Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Julio Jones to "look up the stats".

"I got more touchdowns than Julio Jones in the last five years and I took a year off." 

View this post on Instagram

AB called out Julio? 😳 @brgridiron

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

First, he's not wrong. Brown does have 47 touchdowns over the last five seasons, compared to Jones' 31. Jones, however, has AB beat in yards with 7,795 to Brown's 6,004. 

The commentary didn't end there. Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson jumped in on the debate, casting his vote for Jones as the league's top wideout. 

No one's too sure why this entire thing started, but AB now seems to have a target that isn't Steelers related. Maybe it's not so much Jones but the top receivers in the league. 

Brown definitely misses NFL life, he's admitted it in the past. Jones continues to be categorized with names like Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins and the rest of the top level receivers in the NFL. AB was one right there with that group, and being out of the league, maybe he's just trying to remind everyone that he could still be up there. 

Or, maybe he's just back on his social media rants. 

Comments (1)
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

One of the best things about Julio, he's quiet greatness. In an era of diva wide receiver, he and AJ Green, who have been compared to one another since they were sophomores in high school, have never been drawn into the chest thumping look at me era of TO and Ocho. Calvin Johnson, Julio, Green let their play do the talking, and it speaks volumes.

