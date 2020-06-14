Antonio Brown Gets 2-Years Probation for Felony Burglary With Battery Charges

Antonio Brown remains on the outside looking in as an NFL free agent, much to do with the legal troubles he's fallen into over the last year.

One of those matters, involving his a fight with a moving truck driver at his South Florida home, is now settled. Brown plenty no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown was sentenced to two years of probation, psychological evaluation, follow-up treatment, 100 hours of community service, and attend an anger management course. He'll also follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the company owner.

As long as Brown follows the requirements from Judge Edward Merrigan Jr., he won't receive a criminal conviction on his record.

Brown's attorney, Carson Hancock, told the Associated Press that the issue was a misunderstanding of payment.

"Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Mr. Brown decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career," Hancock said.

According to police, the altercation happened January 21 when Brown refused to pay the $4,000 for the driver to release his belongings. Brown threw a rock at the truck, causing paint chips and a dent as the driver attempted to drive away.

As the truck driver began to call the company owner, Brown pulled the driver from the cab, and his trainer grabbed the keys to get the items from the truck.

Brown left the scene before police arrived, but his trainer was taken into custody. Brown later turned himself in.

Brown remains an NFL free agent as the league investigates for rape and sexual assault accusations from his former trainer, Britney Taylor. He last played with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.