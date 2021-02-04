Woman Accusing Antonio Brown of Rape Requests Subpoenas From Bucs, Steelers, Other Former Teams

Antonio Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, wants subpoenas from all four of the wide receiver's NFL teams.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to face legal troubles regarding his actions prior to the 2021 season.

Brown, who was released by the Steelers in 2019 following a list of unorthodox acts and legal mishaps, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the end of his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct policy.

Brown's legal issues have not ended, though. The wide receiver is still being sued for allegedly raping a woman in May 2018. The woman, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor, is now pushing for a subpoena with the Buccaneers.

According to The Athletic, Taylor filed two subpoenas looking for documents the team has relating to Brown. Taylor filed against the Bucs' two holding companies: Buccaneers Football Corporation and Buccaneers Team, LLC.

The requests ask for "full and complete copies of any and all correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation concerning your business relationship with Antonio Brown."

According to Taylor's lawyer, David Haas, "AB can still object and the judge will decide."

Brown was asked about his off the field troubles prior to joining the Buccaneers during an interview on Wednesday.

"Learning how to control my attitude, and not letting my emotions get the best of me, even if I feel someone was wrong," he said. "Just being forgiving and staying positive.

"Look at myself, sitting here right now. I've got the right perspective, I'm grateful. I've been through some things, persevere through some things. That's life. We all have a story, we've all been through some things that's allowed us to grow for the betterment of ourselves. I'm grateful for the journey."

Brown and Taylor met during the receiver's time at Central Michigan before Taylor became his personal trainer during his time with the Steelers.

In Brown's legal brief, it states, "Taylor and Brown had consensual sexual intercourse on May 20, 2018. At all times, Taylor conveyed to Brown her willingness to engage in consensual sexual intercourse."

Taylor's dispute claims, "Ms. Taylor tried to resist him, but Brown was too strong and physically overpowered her. … She screamed and cried throughout the entire rape, repeatedly shouting 'no' and 'stop.'"

Taylor is also requesting subpoenas from Brown's former teams: the Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.