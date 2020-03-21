AllSteelers
Former Steeler Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal With Bears

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Former first-round pick Artie Burns is headed to Chicago after signing a one-year deal with the Bears, per Drew Rosenhaus.

Burns was selected 25th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. After starting 25 games in his first two seasons, including all 16 in 2017, Burns' struggles left him as a contributor in only 10 games last season. 

The cornerback fell into a special teams role during his final season with the Steelers. Being inactive the team's final six games, the Burns era came to an end with hopes of him finding a fresh start with a new home. 

Burns totaled four interceptions and 27 pass deflections in four years in Pittsburgh. At only 24-years-old, the prove-it deal with the Bears leaves time to find future success in the league. 

Burns' departure leaves the Steelers with all 2016 draft picks in new cities. Javon Hargrave, Sean Davis and Tyler Matakevich have all signed deals in free agency. 

