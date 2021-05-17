Ravens HC John Harbaugh Calls Alejandro Villanueva an 'Upgrade'

The Baltimore Ravens really love their new tackle Alejandro Villanueva. From fans to players and now their head coach, there's been nothing but excitement in signing the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers lineman.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the signing over the weekend, calling Villanueva an "upgrade" to their offensive line.

"He's going to play really well on the right side," Harbaugh told Ravens media. "He'll play well on the left side if required. He just adds to our offensive line. He's a very good player. He's a tremendous person. He's a veteran. He knows how to play. He knows how to get himself prepared to play. He's been in the trenches. He's an upgrade for us, and I'm really excited to have him."

The Ravens' previous right tackle was Orlando Brown Jr., who they traded to the Kansas City Chiefs only weeks ago. Brown, who was shipped for a first-round package, was selected to the last two Pro Bowls.

Villanueva said earlier this month that playing the Steelers twice a year was motivation for signing with Baltimore. He also spoke highly on the Ravens' run game while taking a slight shot at former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"I'm assuming it's not as much fun for the receivers because they're not getting all of the catches," Villanueva said on running the football, "they're making the Tik Toks and they're having fun on their social media."

Despite Villanueva's impressions on the ground attack, the Ravens are hoping the addition boosts the passing game most. Baltimore finished last in passing yards last season and used the offseason to improve that area of their game, signing Villanueva and using a first-round pick on wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore is still uncertain about when left tackle Ronnie Stanley's readiness for the upcoming season. Stanley has had multiple surgeries to help repair a broken leg suffered last year.

