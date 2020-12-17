GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Former Ravens RB Dies of Heart Attack at Age 28

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement following the death of his former player.
Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro passed away Wednesday afternoon in Williamsburg, Va. Taliaferro was 28-years-old and died of a heart attack, according to a family member.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook saying, "Earlier today, December 16, 2020, at approximately 3:07 pm Deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Windsor Lane for a call of someone needing medical attention. Medics also arrived and transported the patient to a local hospital, where he later passed away. Lorenzo Taliaferro was 28 years old. We cannot release any medical information. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Taliaferro spent 2014-2016 with the Ravens after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He accumulated 282 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 114 yards during his rookie season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Taliaferro's passing, sending "heartfelt condolences" to the running back's family.

Taliaferro was released by the Ravens at the beginning of the 2017 season. He spent a short time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2018.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

