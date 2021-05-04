Ravens Sign Former Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva

Former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is headed to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal.

Villanueva, 32, is headed to the Ravens on a two-year deal, says Fowler. The former Steelers' tackle visited with Baltimore last month prior to the team trading Orlando Brown to the Chiefs. The two-year deal is worth $14 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Villanueva joined the Steelers in 2014. He started 90 of 96 games from 2015-2020 and made two Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018.

The Ravens will likely start Villanueva at left tackle in 2021 as Ronnie Stanley continues to recover from a broken leg. Villanueva has only played left tackle since taking over the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Because the Ravens waited until after the 2021 NFL Draft, Villanueva's contract will not give the Steelers a compensatory pick in 2022.

The Steelers signed Joe Haeg and drafted Dan Moore this offseason to join Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor at tackle. Head coach Mike Tomlin said prior to the NFL Draft that Okorafor would make the switch to left tackle this summer.

