Bears Sign DT Dan McCullers Off Steelers Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this week, the NFL Transactions List listed defensive tackle Daniel McCullers as a terminated contract by player.

In most instances, a practice squad contract that is terminated by the player means that the player has been signed to another team. On Thursday morning, the agency that represents McCullers, A3 Athletics, announced the Chicago Bears have claimed the 28-year-old.

McCullers spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh, starting three games and accumulating 41 tackles. He was the team's sixth-round pick in 2014 and has played in at least 10 games, four out of the six seasons he was with the team.

McCullers might have been the Steelers' most shocking practice squad member. The team decided rookie Carlos Davis would take the active roster place while McCullers became one of the veteran practice squad players.

The Bears are dealing with shortages on their defensive line. Eddie Goldman opted-out of the 2020 season and John Jenkins is nursing a ligament tear in his thumb that is expected to keep him out multiple weeks.

