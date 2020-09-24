SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bears Sign DT Dan McCullers Off Steelers Practice Squad

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this week, the NFL Transactions List listed defensive tackle Daniel McCullers as a terminated contract by player. 

In most instances, a practice squad contract that is terminated by the player means that the player has been signed to another team. On Thursday morning, the agency that represents McCullers, A3 Athletics, announced the Chicago Bears have claimed the 28-year-old. 

McCullers spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh, starting three games and accumulating 41 tackles. He was the team's sixth-round pick in 2014 and has played in at least 10 games, four out of the six seasons he was with the team. 

McCullers might have been the Steelers' most shocking practice squad member. The team decided rookie Carlos Davis would take the active roster place while McCullers became one of the veteran practice squad players. 

The Bears are dealing with shortages on their defensive line. Eddie Goldman opted-out of the 2020 season and John Jenkins is nursing a ligament tear in his thumb that is expected to keep him out multiple weeks.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Fantasy Football: It's Not a Week to Take a Chance on the Texans

You can feel as confident as you want to in Deshaun Watson and the turn around of the Houston Texans, but you're better off focusing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

David DeCastro Participates in Steelers' First Practice of Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro returned to practice for the first time during the regular season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Week 2 Touchdown Celebration a Message to Missed Fans

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson wanted to show Steelers Nation how much they were missed at Heinz Field.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Focused on Fixing Mechanics While Rediscovering Trust in His Arm

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn't found the comfortability he once had on a football field. So, for now, he's putting his attention towards the parts of his game he can control.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Plan to Stop Run, Utilize Blitzers, to Contain Deshaun Watson

To limit Deshaun Watson, the Pittsburgh Steelers know they need to first stop the Houston Texans' rushing attack.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' T.J. Watt Named Week 2 AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt had a monster performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, earning him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Noah Strackbein

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

The Steelers offensive and defensive captains were unaware Alejandro Villanueva had his owns plans to represent a different name on his helmet.

Noah Strackbein

by

Gosterlers

Steelers Defense Off to Dominant Statistical Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is two games through one of their most highly-ranked statistical seasons in years.

Connor Deitrich

Steelers to Bring in Refs Throughout Week to Rectify Penalty Issues

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working with the league office to bring in officials during their practice week.

Noah Strackbein

David DeCastro to Return to Practice for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have their All-Pro guard back on the field by Sunday.

Noah Strackbein