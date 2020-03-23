Ben Roethlisberger Helps Keeps Local Business Alive During Shutdown

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is doing his part to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the government begins to force non-essential businesses to shut down, many will be struggling to find the funds to keep employees employed during the shutdown.

Roethlisberger is helping the situation best he could by supporting local businesses in the Pittsburgh area. The quarterback purchases a "significant amount" of gift cards from a a local restaurant, Juliano's Italian Restaurant.

Nick Scalise, the owners of Juliano's, told 93.7 The Fan that Roethlisberger's purchase will help ensure that the restaurant can keep its employees around through the government shutdown.

Scalise also said that the quarterback wasn't looking for publicity by helping the business, but his gesture was too generous not to allow fans to know.

As of now, restaurants can remain open but only for take-out and delivery. As more and more restrictions become enforced to try and control the COVID-19 virus, many are pushing the notion of supporting local business owners.

