Ben Roethlisberger Could Start Throwing "Smaller Objects" Later This Month

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly looking to take another step forward in his recovery towards the end of February. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ron Cook, the quarterback is scheduled for a check up on his elbow on Feb. 21 that should determine when he can start throwing smaller objects.

Cook confirmed that despite the uncertainty of when he'll be able to progress further, Roethlisberger remains confident he'll be able to participate in team activities come May.

The quarterback sent a social media post on Christmas describing his wishes to return to football. He mentioned that despite rumors, he's working hard to be able to step back onto the field during the 2020 season.

This offseason the Steelers hired quarterback coach Matt Canada to work with the group throughout the year. Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his final press conference that Mason Rudolph will remain the backup this season.

Roethlisberger is set to receive $33 million this season. He still has two years remaining on his current deal and appears to be unlikely for a restructured contract this offseason.

The Steelers could add needed depth at the wide receiver and running back position this offseason to boost the offense around their uncertain quarterback situation.

