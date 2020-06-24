AllSteelers
Bengals' Lineman Posts Homophobic Picture on Instagram

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- As much of the country continues to battle for equality, one Cincinnati Bengals lineman took to Instagram to post a harsh and hurtful imagine he would later delete. 

Bobby Hart posted a rather homophobic picture on his Instagram story. 

Hart entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick in 2015 and found himself playing for the Bengals two years ago. Starting all 16 games for Cincinnati in 2018 and 2019, Hart has become a consistent member of one of the league's worst offenses. 

While a large number of NFL players discuss ways they can use their platform to push change, Hart is looking to force the other hand. 

The Bengals haven't made a public comment about the incident, but anytime someone removes a post, it's usually because they realize they're going to get backlash. 

The NFL is helping the fight for racial equality by donating $250 million over 10 years to racial justice programs. The league hasn't spoken on pushing for equal rights when it comes to the LGBTQ community. 

In the past, the league has received criticism for the pressure many gay athletes feel to keep their identity a secret while playing. Hart is another example as to why that's been a problem.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

