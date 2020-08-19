Benny Snell Jr. is Quicker, Faster and 12 Pounds Lighter at Steelers Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The most noticeable transformation at Steelers training camp is second-year running back Benny Snell. Since he arrived at Heinz Field two weeks ago, media has spent plenty of time asking coaches and players about the change in his body; all received with praise.

Amongst those talking, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner told reporters last week that he's excited about Snell's appearance.

"That's a guy that's passionate, that loves the game," Faulkner said. "So he'll pick things up. I feel he'll hit the ground running this year."

Snell said on Wednesday that he's dropped from 224-pounds to 212 before camp. A noticeable change to his figure, Snell appears leaner. He credited the transformation to a "group decision" between him and the coaching staff before the offseason.

"I felt like there were things that I could've worked on coming out of last year to begin with," Snell said. "The Steelers gave me a plan. I stuck to it, and I feel like it'll help me a ton going into this year with my lateral quickness, my speed, me taking care of my body, the hits I can take, etcetera."

Leaving the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the final time in December, Snell wanted to work on the "little things" he learned to take more seriously during his rookie season.

"Whether it's film, whether it's workouts, whether it's knowing what you've got to do for what play," Snell said, "it's the little things that'll make it all come into place to take a bigger part."

Working in a committee including James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and rookie Anthony McFarland, coach Faulkner had concerns Snell will need to adjust from his "finisher" role as a runner who gains more success as games progress.

Snell said he was brought to Pittsburgh to "play football" and will continue playing his style of game. He also acknowledged the differences between each of his running mates.

"There's roles carved out," Snell said. "[Samuels], for example, is a great back that shows his catching ability and what he can do. As well as being a third-down back. I would say the same for James [Conner]. James has a different role in those beginning downs with how he can display what he can do."

The NFL will move from padded practices to Week 1 of the NFL season, eliminating the preseason this fall.

Conner told reporters last week that he doesn't need to adjust back to the NFL game entering his fourth year in the league. An opinion many veterans have, less contact doesn't seem to be a concern.

For Snell, entering just his sophomore season, he feels differently.

"You don't get to get those live looks that you would normally get with different circumstances," Snell said. "Getting a lot of fastballs, getting a lot of change of the calls, a lot of things come into play. But not being able to see that live look often is pretty different."

The second-year back would've enjoyed the opportunity to show off his progress before the regular season, but he's ready to show off Benny Snell Football regardless.

"We still have a whole season ahead of us," Snell said. "That's my opportunity, that's my chance, that's where I'll try to show it."

