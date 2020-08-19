SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

Benny Snell Jr. is Quicker, Faster and 12 Pounds Lighter at Steelers Camp

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The most noticeable transformation at Steelers training camp is second-year running back Benny Snell. Since he arrived at Heinz Field two weeks ago, media has spent plenty of time asking coaches and players about the change in his body; all received with praise.

Amongst those talking, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner told reporters last week that he's excited about Snell's appearance. 

"That's a guy that's passionate, that loves the game," Faulkner said. "So he'll pick things up. I feel he'll hit the ground running this year."

Snell said on Wednesday that he's dropped from 224-pounds to 212 before camp. A noticeable change to his figure, Snell appears leaner. He credited the transformation to a "group decision" between him and the coaching staff before the offseason. 

"I felt like there were things that I could've worked on coming out of last year to begin with," Snell said. "The Steelers gave me a plan. I stuck to it, and I feel like it'll help me a ton going into this year with my lateral quickness, my speed, me taking care of my body, the hits I can take, etcetera."

Leaving the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the final time in December, Snell wanted to work on the "little things" he learned to take more seriously during his rookie season. 

"Whether it's film, whether it's workouts, whether it's knowing what you've got to do for what play," Snell said, "it's the little things that'll make it all come into place to take a bigger part."

Working in a committee including James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and rookie Anthony McFarland, coach Faulkner had concerns Snell will need to adjust from his "finisher" role as a runner who gains more success as games progress. 

Snell said he was brought to Pittsburgh to "play football" and will continue playing his style of game. He also acknowledged the differences between each of his running mates.

"There's roles carved out," Snell said. "[Samuels], for example, is a great back that shows his catching ability and what he can do. As well as being a third-down back. I would say the same for James [Conner]. James has a different role in those beginning downs with how he can display what he can do."

The NFL will move from padded practices to Week 1 of the NFL season, eliminating the preseason this fall. 

Conner told reporters last week that he doesn't need to adjust back to the NFL game entering his fourth year in the league. An opinion many veterans have, less contact doesn't seem to be a concern.

For Snell, entering just his sophomore season, he feels differently.

"You don't get to get those live looks that you would normally get with different circumstances," Snell said. "Getting a lot of fastballs, getting a lot of change of the calls, a lot of things come into play. But not being able to see that live look often is pretty different." 

The second-year back would've enjoyed the opportunity to show off his progress before the regular season, but he's ready to show off Benny Snell Football regardless. 

"We still have a whole season ahead of us," Snell said. "That's my opportunity, that's my chance, that's where I'll try to show it."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Open Competition for Final Tight End Spot

Steelers tight end coach James Daniels said there's three players competing for the final tight end role.

Noah Strackbein

by

Noah Strackbein

Haden: Steven Nelson Will Get Recognition He Deserves in 2020

While answering questions on the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spoke very highly of Steven Nelson

Donnie Druin

Big Ben Impressing Early at Training Camp

Ben Roethlisberger returns to action and looks all the quarterback he was prior, according to Steelers teammates and media

Donnie Druin

Ulysees Gilbert Prepared To Fill Second-Year Role Despite Shortened Rookie Season

Mike Tomlin and Ulysees Gilbert don't agree on how developed the former sixth-round pick is, but they might agree on his role this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Kevin Dotson, Dax Raymond Suffer Injuries in Day Two of Pads

The Steelers had two players leave practice early with injuries on Tuesday.

Noah Strackbein

Confident Eric Ebron 'Missing Link' to Steelers

Eric Ebron's smile, warm welcome, and big-play ability has the Steelers feeling the impact of the new tight end.

Noah Strackbein

Claypool Catches Touchdown Over Haden: 'He's Going To Be a Problem'

"I was underneath of it. Kind of went back shoulder, so I tried to play through the hands, and he just kept it in his hands. He didn't let me knock it out."

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Excuse Pouncey for Personal Reasons, Three Players Day-To-Day

Four players were absent during the Steelers first padded practice.

Noah Strackbein

No Progress on Cam Heyward Contract Negotiations

Cameron Heyward and the Steelers haven't made any new strides in contract talks as the NFL season inches closer.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I'm Going To Play Regardless If There's a Contract'

"For me, I'd love to be a Steeler. But at the end of the day, I'm here to play ball and win games for the team."

Noah Strackbein