Browns' Myles Garrett Reinstated by NFL

The Cleveland Browns welcomed back Myles Garrett to their roster after the defensive end was reinstated by the NFL on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Garrett, who was serving an indefinite suspension for using a helmet as a weapon on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on Nov. 14. It was the longest suspension for an on-field altercation in NFL history.

Garrett met with NFL representatives including commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss his reinstatement. After meeting all requirements, the league decided he is able to return to Cleveland for the 2020 season.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader."

Mason Rudolph was also fined $50,000 for his involement in the situation. Due to a backlog of appeals, the quarterback will need to continue to wait to find out if he'll need to pay for his involvement in November.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two games, as well as Cleveland's Larry Ogunjobi missing one game.

