Lombardi: Buccaneers 'Chipping Away' at Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is on the NFL radar again, this time building momentum to rejoin Tom Brady. In an interview with Pat McAfee, The Athletic's Michael Lombardi hinted at the possibility of the Buccaneers adding Brown to their roster.

Lombardi didn't admit that the Bucs are definitely going to make a move on Brown, but is under the impression it's a possibility. After the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal, he feels there will be more push for another signing to happen in Tampa Bay.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Tampa makes another move ... Now that New England's got Cam [Newton], I wouldn't be surprised if Tampa made another move," Lombardi said. "... I'm thinking they're chipping away."

Back in March on the "Tiki and Tierney" show on CBS Sports Network, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Tampa Bay isn't considering Brown.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians said. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen -- it's not a fit here."

That might be changing, according to Lombardi.

While nothing is set in stone, Brown has resurfaced as a potential candidate for several teams. Last month, he was linked to the Ravens and Seahawks after working out with Geno Smith and Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Brown is still on the Commissioner's Exempt List and is expected to receive a suspension for the NFL's investigation of sexual assault and rape accusations by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

