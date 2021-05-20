Chase Claypool Predicted to Lead Steelers Receiving Group

Not JuJu Smith-Schuster. Not Diontae Johnson. Chase Claypool is expected to be top dog for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Is Chase Claypool the next-best wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The second-year wideout is coming off an 873-yard, nine-touchdown season as a rookie, and some expect him to take another step forward in 2021.

Bleacher Report predicts Claypool will lead the Steelers in receiving stats this season. The 22-year-old is expected to see a stat line of 79 catches, 1,067 yards, 11 touchdowns.

"The Steelers' quick passing game will still be a part of the offense," Bleacher Report wrote. "But the introduction of Najee Harris into the mix is going to take some of those targets away from the receivers as they funnel them to their new rookie back.

"What isn't going to change is their desire to get Claypool the ball when they want a big play or are hunting for a touchdown in the red zone. If anything, his role will get bigger with a full year in the league under his belt."

Diontae Johnson led the Steelers in receiving yards last season with 923. JuJu Smith-Schuster finished just behind Claypool with 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

Both are returning to the team in 2021.

The same article predicts Ben Roethlisberger's stat line will read 3,752 passing yards, 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and T.J. Watt will total 18 TFL, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.