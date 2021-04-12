GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Jadeveon Clowney to Visit Browns, Cleveland Making Strong Push for FA Edge Rusher

The Cleveland Browns continue to push for star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
While the Cleveland Browns do plan to get defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to their facility, it won't be today. ESPN reported that Clowney's visit will be moved to a later date due to travel issues. 

Clowney was reportedly scheduled for a visit on Monday morning but wasn't able to travel Sunday night. The hope is to reschedule the visit for mid-week. 

While those in Cleveland are hoping for Clowney to sign with the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the rest of the AFC North, are likely hoping for a different outcome. 

Clowney would be joining a defensive line that already consists of Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson. Despite a dip in production the last two seasons, Clowney would add 32 sacks and 255 tackles to the group.

This would be Clowney's second visit with the Browns. He'd join a Cleveland free agency class that already contains John Johnson III and Troy Brown.

