Browns Receive 6 Positive COVID-19 Tests, Including Head Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the first round of the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host their first playoff game since 2017, their opponent is regrouping with their coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski and two other members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Replacing Stefanski will be special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who will serve as head coach during the team's first-round matchup with the Steelers. The game is currently scheduled for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

The Browns also had two players test positive for the virus. As of now, their team facility has been closed as they conduct contact tracing for "high risk" close contact players and personnel.

"The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority," the Browns said in a statement.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

