David DeCastro to Return to Practice for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left their home opener against the Denver Broncos with minimal injuries.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is dealing with three minor injuries coming out of Week 2. Diontae Johnson (toe), Bud Dupree (shoulder) and Tyson Alualu (knee) are all expected to be available for the Steelers' Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Johnson missed one practice day last week with a toe injury. Dupree is dealing with shoulder discomfort, according to Tomlin. Alaualu has a knee contusion but is expected to be good by Sunday.

"We'll continue to manage some of the veteran players in ways we've been managing them from a participation standpoint in the early portions of the week," Tomlin said.

The Steelers could also have an All-Pro back in their lineup in Week 3. Guard David DeCastro is expected to return to practice this week.

DeCastro hasn't practiced since the team's first week of padded sessions training camp. The specifics of his knee injury hasn't been clarified to the media.

"The schedule is for him to participate this week and let the quality of that participation and the result of that participation be our guide in terms of determining his availability," Tomlin said.

