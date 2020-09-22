SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

David DeCastro to Return to Practice for Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left their home opener against the Denver Broncos with minimal injuries. 

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is dealing with three minor injuries coming out of Week 2. Diontae Johnson (toe), Bud Dupree (shoulder) and Tyson Alualu (knee) are all expected to be available for the Steelers' Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans. 

Johnson missed one practice day last week with a toe injury. Dupree is dealing with shoulder discomfort, according to Tomlin. Alaualu has a knee contusion but is expected to be good by Sunday. 

"We'll continue to manage some of the veteran players in ways we've been managing them from a participation standpoint in the early portions of the week," Tomlin said.

The Steelers could also have an All-Pro back in their lineup in Week 3. Guard David DeCastro is expected to return to practice this week. 

DeCastro hasn't practiced since the team's first week of padded sessions training camp. The specifics of his knee injury hasn't been clarified to the media. 

"The schedule is for him to participate this week and let the quality of that participation and the result of that participation be our guide in terms of determining his availability," Tomlin said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

The Steelers offensive and defensive captains were unaware Alejandro Villanueva had his owns plans to represent a different name on his helmet.

Noah Strackbein

by

Gosterlers

Best Quarterbacks in Pittsburgh Steelers History

Learn about the top five quarterbacks ever to play for the Steelers. Find out who is the best of all time—and discover a few great NFL quarterbacks who played for other teams but could have been Steelers legends.

Eric Dockett

Film Room: Kevin Dotson Checks A Lot of Boxes in First Career Start

Dive into the film room with Donnie Druin and look at Kevin Dotson's first NFL start at offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donnie Druin

Summer Battling First-Teamers Left Inexperienced Linemen Calm in First Start Together

Pittsburgh Steelers linemen Chukwuma Okorafor and Kevin Dotson spent training camp lined up against players like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. When they earned their first starts of the season, they felt confident.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Kevin Dotson Understands Need for Change From Own Experiences With Racism

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kevin Dotson said the experiences he's had with racism and police brutality still aren't as bad as those he's heard from teammates.

Noah Strackbein

Kevin Dotson's Dad 'Most Excited' He's Heard Him When Told About Receiving Game Ball

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had rookie Kevin Dotson send his father a gift following Dotson's first career start. Dotson wasted no time telling his dad the news.

Noah Strackbein

Week 2 Winners/Losers: Steelers Question Marks Answer Call

Week 2 was about the unsung heroes, players we worried about, and those who needed to respond. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0.

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers' Underappreciated Shine in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 26-21 in their first home game of the 2020 season. These five thoughts stuck strong.

Cody625

84-Yard Touchdown a Simple Pitch and Catch, According to Chase Claypool and His Quarterback

An 84-yard touchdown welcomed Chase Claypool to the endzone at Heinz Field. But looking back, he and Ben Roethlisberger didn't think it was anything too special.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Move to 2-0 Behind Defensive Stronghold

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 26-21 behind the efforts of their defense.

Noah Strackbein