Eli Rogers Posts Heartfelt Picture to Steelers Fans in Hope of Return

PITTSBURGH -- Eli Rogers hasn't found an NFL home since his departure from the Steelers last summer. Once the receiver was cut from Pittsburgh, he tried out for teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but never found traction in another organization.

After a short stint with the XFL, Rogers is back on the open market and hoping to return to the Steel City for another season. In a post on his instagram, Rogers asks for Steelers fans to show who wants him to come back to Pittsburgh this summer.

Rogers is only 27-years-old and has found success when with the Steelers. In 2016, he started eight games, caught 48 passes for 594 yards and scored three times.

His role shrank significantly after that and he found himself with only 79 yards in 2018, playing in only three games. Still, the wideout hopes to wear his hard hat to training camp for another year.

The Steelers currently have JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Ryan Switzer as their primary receivers. Many expect them to find another option during the 2020 NFL Draft, and Dion Cane remains an option deeper into the depth chart.

Rogers might get a training camp spot this summer if the fan love is strong enough. But it's hard to imagine there's room for him in Pittsburgh right now.

