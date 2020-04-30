AllSteelers
ESPN to Re-Air Steelers Monday Night 'Walk-Off'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- ESPN is bringing football while we wait out the rest of this COVID-19 quarantine. While you're stuck in the house keeping yourself and your loved ones safe, you'll at least get a taste of what's hopefully coming this fall - football. 

Coming this Monday, May 4, through June 1, ESPN will be re-airing five classic Monday Night Football games. The fourth of those games, airing May 25, include the Steelers. 

The matchup will be from Oct, 12, 2015, a last-second win over the San Diego Chargers. 

Many remember sitting at the edge of their seat as head coach Mike Tomlin decided to go for the win instead of tying it as time expired in the fourth quarter. On the one-yard line, Pittsburgh handed the ball to Le'Veon Bell and watched him sit behind the line until he could find a hole into the end zone. 

The game will also feature Michael Vick's final game as a starter. Vick took the field for the Steelers with just 11 days to prepare. During the fourth quarter, he connected with Markus Wheaton for a 72-yard touchdown, and led the team on a last minute drive. 

As the Steelers were looking for one last chance to find a win, Vick escaped the pocket for 24 yards and then found tight end Heath Miller to set up the Steelers on the one-yard line. 

The game will air at 8 pm est. 

