Four Steelers Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four of their nine draft picks to contracts, the team announced Saturday.

Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III all put pen to paper during Steelers rookie minicamp. The fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks are the first of Pittsburgh's draft class to sign their first NFL deals.

According to Over The Cap, the four rookie contracts should be similar to these numbers.

Isaiahh Loudermilk

2021 salary cap number: $740,072

Signing bonus: $320,288

Quincy Roche

2021 salary cap number: $696,644

Signing bonus: $146,576

Tre Norwood

2021 salary cap number: $683,610

Signing bonus: $94,440

Pressley Harvin III

2021 salary cap number: $680,183

Signing bonus: $80,732

The Steelers still need to sign Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, Dan Moore Jr. and Buddy Johnson.

Rookies return to the team facility on Monday to complete rookie minicamp. From there, OTAs are scheduled for May 25-27, June 1-3 and 7-10.

The Steelers announced earlier this offseason their players would skip any voluntary workouts this offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't look further than Monday when addressing when he'll see his players next.

"By rule, we will be able to continue with these guys on Monday," Tomlin said. "That's our level of expectation and we look forward to it."

