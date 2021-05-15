Four Steelers Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four of their nine draft picks to contracts, the team announced Saturday.
Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III all put pen to paper during Steelers rookie minicamp. The fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks are the first of Pittsburgh's draft class to sign their first NFL deals.
According to Over The Cap, the four rookie contracts should be similar to these numbers.
Isaiahh Loudermilk
- 2021 salary cap number: $740,072
- Signing bonus: $320,288
Quincy Roche
- 2021 salary cap number: $696,644
- Signing bonus: $146,576
Tre Norwood
- 2021 salary cap number: $683,610
- Signing bonus: $94,440
Pressley Harvin III
- 2021 salary cap number: $680,183
- Signing bonus: $80,732
The Steelers still need to sign Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, Dan Moore Jr. and Buddy Johnson.
Rookies return to the team facility on Monday to complete rookie minicamp. From there, OTAs are scheduled for May 25-27, June 1-3 and 7-10.
The Steelers announced earlier this offseason their players would skip any voluntary workouts this offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't look further than Monday when addressing when he'll see his players next.
"By rule, we will be able to continue with these guys on Monday," Tomlin said. "That's our level of expectation and we look forward to it."
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.