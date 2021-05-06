Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

JuJu Smith-Schuster Opens Up About Free Agency, Hopes for Long-Term Deal With Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't envision staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he hit the open market.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on what many would consider a steal of a contract. The Pro Bowl wide receiver returned to the team that drafted him on a one-year, $8 million deal after expectations came crashing down in free agency.

Smith-Schuster says he doesn't regret the decision to return to the Steelers, but free agency wasn't what he had planned.

"Everything this year did not play out to how I wanted it to be when I look back five, four years," Smith-Schuster told Pro Football Talk. "It's a lot different. It's betting on myself, going with the team I've been with before, and going out trying to get paid again."

In March, Smith-Schuster was expected to receive between $14-$17 million on a multi-year deal. He says he did receive offers from the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens but believes returning to Pittsburgh was the best option long-term.

"Going back to where I know my quarterback, I know my receivers coach, I know my offense," Smith-Schuster said. "They know me, they know my body. Just betting on myself is something that I've looked at, and I don't regret it at all."

Smith-Schuster also acknowledged he'd like to see the numbers he expected in 2022 and hopes it comes with the Steelers. His ideal landing spot next offseason is to sign a four-year deal in Pittsburgh. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15343048_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Opens Up About Free Agency, Hopes for Long-Term Deal With Steelers

USATSI_13797872_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Did Steelers Fix Enough Holes in Draft? Is Al Villanueva a Villain?

USATSI_13797864_168388034_lowres
News

Alejandro Villanueva Takes Shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster, Says He's Motivated to Play Steelers

USATSI_15988022_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Getting No Love in Draft Grades, Power Rankings

Okorafor
GM Report

Steelers Youthful Offensive Line Ready to Prove Many Wrong

USATSI_14932302_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Ravens Paid Big to Downgrade at Offensive Line

USATSI_15288586_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Ravens Sign Former Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva

tamu_johnson_buddy_4
GM Report

Steelers in Position for Significant Boost on Special Teams