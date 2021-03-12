JuJu Smith-Schuster Votes No On Potential Return to Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves what could be the final vote on his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long list of free agents they'd like to sign this offseason, but it's becoming clear not everyone will return in 2021.

One of those players to likely find a new home is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster has spent the offseason showing fans what he'd look like in other uniforms while live streaming Fortnite. On March 17, he labeled his stream "FREE MAN," which almost confirmed his departure from Pittsburgh.

Then, he followed it up by answering "no" to a poll on whether or not he'd return. Sports Illustrated's Kaitlyn O'Toole posted a poll on Instagram, asking whether or not Smith-Shuster would sign back with the Steelers. To which the receiver voted, "That's a Negative."

It's no surprise, as Smith-Schuster has been very vocal on the lack of contract talks he has received from the Steelers. Pittsburgh is roughly $5 million under the salary cap with 20 free agents to resign, including Smith-Shuster.

The wide receiver will hit the open market on March 17 and is expected to be one of the biggest names to sign at his position.

