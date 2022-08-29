Kenny Pickett Wants Steelers Starting QB Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up a summer-long quarterback battle between Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. And right now, it's not 100% who walked away the winner.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not name a starting quarterback following the team's preseason finale win over the Detroit Lions. During the game, Trubisky played the first half, Kenny Pickett played the third and some of the fourth quarter, and Rudolph finished it off.

No quarterback threw an interception during the three-game stretch, and the Steelers finished 3-0.

Now, it's time for Tomlin to name a starter. A job Pickett wants, but understands he might not get.

"I'm a quarterback. I want to play. I'm a football player. I want to be out there on every snap, I want to play every snap of the season, but that's just not how it goes," Pickett said. "There's one ball, one guy gets to go out there. If it's me, I'm going to play as hard as I possibly can and be the best I can be. If it's Mitch or Mason, whatever it is, I'll support them and be the best quarterback on the sideline I can be. Whatever it is, I'll be ready for that job."

Throughout the summer, it's been "Trubisky's job to lose," but Pickett made a strong case for himself in three preseason games. The rookie didn't take many snaps during OTAs and mini camp but has since grown into the second-most repped quarterback at training camp.

"I feel really comfortable," Pickett said on his growth. "You can see when the offense gets in a rhythm, we're having positive play after positive play. That's always a good sign."

Tomlin is expected to announce the Steelers' Week 1 starter during his press conference this week.

