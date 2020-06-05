Little Concern From Players as Steelers Prepare for Training Camp at Home

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will end their 54-year run at St. Vincent College this summer when the team spends training camp at UPMC Rooney Complex in Southside.

The NFL informed clubs that they would be mandated to stay at their usual practice facilities when the league opens camps. Therefore, the Steelers will remain in Southside instead of making their yearly six-week trip to Latrobe.

While the team is concerned with building chemistry during what has been a virtual offseason, players have tried to make the most of their current situation.

"We're still a team to take advantage of the rules that we have to be able to see once we come out of all this," James Conner said in a conference call earlier this week. "We've been meeting, within the rules, and it's been helpful as it can be. It's just virtually. We wish that we were around each other, building, getting to know the new guys the new rookies coming in. But we've still been having meetings and going through trying to take advantage of it as best as possible."

Cornerback Steven Nelson feels as if missing the St. Vincent trip won't hurt the team too much. Pittsburgh is one of 10 teams that will cancel their travel plans this summer.

Building the bond you usually would living in the dorms won't be easy to replace, but Nelson believes the relationships will remain strong training at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"I don't think it's going to have a great big effect on us," Nelson said. "Coach [Mike] Tomlin runs a pretty tight ship, and it's all about getting prepared and ready for battle. We are all professionals, so we can handle it."

Tomlin returned to the facilities today as the NFL took another step, allowing some coaches to step back into their usual work environment. Players have still not been authorized to return, and training camp dates are not set as of now.

Nelson feels that not going to Latrobe is just another stepping stone they'll need to make in an offseason that has been anything but ordinary. In their journey to 2020, it's all about overcoming obstacles like every other team.

"We are taking things pretty well not being able to get to OTAs like we normally do, so we'll just that this as another bump in the road, if you will say," Nelson said. "Whatever we have to do in terms of adjustments, we will take care of it, and we will be successful either way."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.