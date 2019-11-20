Mason Rudolph: No 'Ill Will' Toward Myles Garrett; Didn't Say Anything to Escalate Situation

Mason Rudolph walked into a room down the hall from the Steelers locker room to address the media about everything that has happened since Thursday night's altercation in Cleveland between him and Myles Garrett. The incident left the Steelers without Maurkice Pouncey for three games and Garrett with an indefinite suspension.

In his statement to the media, Rudolph apologized to his teammates, the Rooney family and Maurkice Pouncey for his involvement in what happened. Rudolph said he "fell short" of what it means to be a Steeler, acknowledging his side to the second-to-last play on Thursday night.

"Thursday night — to say the least — it was an unfortunate situation for everyone involved," Rudolph said. "I consider it a privilege, not a right, to be part of the NFL, to be part of a first-class organization, representing the Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers. And I fell short of that expectation last Thursday night. In how I played, I did not do a good enough job to help our team win the game. Looking back on the final play of the game, or second to last play of the game, I fell short of the mark there too. I should've done a better job of keeping my cool in that situation. In retrospect, I put Maurkice Pouncey, probably one of the best teammates I've ever had, in a tough spot, as well as my teammates."

Rudolph emphasized his apology to Pouncey, praising him as a teammate. When he described him as a "great teammate" he paused, his facial expression putting a deep recognition on his thoughts towards his center.

"Like I said, one of the best teammates I've ever had," Rudolph said. "A guy that you want on your team, he has your back, he has everyone's back on this team. I already addressed that I put him in a bad spot and we're looking to get him back as soon as possible, whenever that is."

Then, Rudolph told his side of the story.

The way Rudolph saw it, Garrett hit him when Rudolph couldn't take another hit. The Steelers were eight seconds away from losing their first game in six weeks, lost two receivers to concussions and Rudolph just took a late hit as the clock was winding down to expire.

It wasn't an ideal situation for the quarterback to keep his cool, but Rudolph said he should've done better as the leader of this team.

"The way I saw it, on the final play of the game, with the game in hand the way it was, we had already lost two of our players to targeting penalties in the game," Rudolph said. "As I released the ball, I took a late shot. I did not agree with the way he took me to the ground and my natural reaction was to get him off from on top of me. Again, I should've done a better job handling that situation."

Rudolph explained that this situation may have started because of two overheated players, but it wasn't connected to the other hits Cleveland put on the Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson left with concussions on two helmet-to-helmet hits, one leaving Johnson bleeding from the ear as he walked off the sideline.

"No I think it was isolated," Rudolph said. "I think those things happen. I'm looking forward to getting those guys back as soon as possible whenever we can, they're a big part of our offense. But no, totally isolated."

During the play itself, Rudolph said he didn't do much to escalate it. He confirmed he didn't say anything to Garrett to spark a response. His objective was to remove Garrett from on top of him.

"Definitely didn't say anything that escalated it," Rudolph explained. "But like I said, I have to do a better job of keeping composure in those situations. I think it was an unfortunate situation to everyone involved."

Rudolph and Garrett have not spoken since the incident. Garrett is appealing his indefinite suspension and has since released an apology for his actions towards Rudolph.

He has no harsh feelings toward Garrett. He felt as if the Browns would not follow the same path of action if put in the situation again. And for himself, Rudolph feels like he could've done more to not push the altercation further.

"I have no ill will towards Myles Garrett," Rudolph said. "Great respect for his ability as a player and I know that if Myles could go back he would handle this situation differently. As for my involvement last week, there is no acceptable excuse. The bottom line is I should've done a better job keeping my composure in that situation and I fell short of what I believe it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and a member of the NFL."

Rudolph has yet to receive a fine from the NFL but is expected to receive one. He said he'll comply with whatever the league hands him for his involvement.