Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey's Suspension Reduced

The NFL has finalized their decision for the two players, Maurkice Pouncey and Myles Garrett, who were waiting on appeal decisions after meeting with the league. Steelers center, Pouncey, who was facing a three-game suspension for his involvement for Thursday night's altercation, has had his punishment reduced to two. Garrett's suspension, on the other hand, has been upheld.

Pouncey, who's involvement including kicking Garrett in the head after Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, will miss Pittsburgh's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and rematch with the Cleveland Browns. He appealed his suspension on Tuesday. Following the game last week, he said that he was in "protection mode" once Garrett his Rudolph with the helmet. Pouncey will also pay a $35,096 fine.

Garrett's indefinite suspension being upheld means he'll be forced to sit out the remainder of the season and hope to re-apply for an appeal in the spring. According to Ian Rapoport, Garrett was fined $45,623 for his involvement.

Garrett made allegations towards Rudolph during his appeal, stating the Pittsburgh quarterback made "racial slurs" towards him during the incident. Since then, Rudolph's attorney and teammate Cameron Heyward have said they do not believe Rudolph would have said such things.

Other players, including Rudolph, are expected to receive fines from the league. Sports Illustrated reported that the quarterback is likely have to pay a $35,000 fine.