Why is Mike Hilton Counting Down Like the Steelers Aren't Signing Him?

Is it time to start worrying about Mike Hilton not staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- In honor of Mike Hilton turning 27-years-old, it's time to discuss why he continues to tweet like the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to resign him.

The free agent slot corner is set to hit the open market and receive the biggest contract of his NFL career. The once undrafted free agent has turned himself into one of the best inside corners in football, and his paycheck this offseason should reflect that.

But why is he counting down until he's officially a free agent?

Hilton has been at the top of the Steelers' list of speculations. If anyone had to guess which of their 20-plus free agents they would sign this offseason, he was at the top of the list. And likely still is.

Still, it's concerning for a player to count down until he's no longer with a team. It's hard to imagine he's thankful he's leaving Pittsburgh, and it's more excitement to receive his first multi-million dollar contract, but it doesn't change much of the worry.

The Steelers are still just over the expected salary cap this offseason. They have contracts such as Steven Nelson and David DeCastro's that they can reconstruct to begin signing other players, but are getting dangerously close to March 17 while they wait to do so.

Don't expect Hilton to remain with the Steelers this offseason but don't worry like he's set on leaving. Until a contract is signed, he has every right to count down his days until free agency. And honestly, it should be putting pressure on Pittsburgh's back to get moving on their salary cap situation.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.