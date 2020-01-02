"I'm the True Definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler.": Mike Hilton Hopes to Return in 2020

PITTSBURGH -- As one of three star defensive players the Steelers will work with to bring back in 2020, Mike Hilton is no stranger to the situation he and his current team are in. Entering the offseason as a free agent for the second year in a row, Hilton is hoping for a similar outcome as many of his open market teammates.

"I would love to be here, they know it," Hilton proclaimed. "As far as fit, I feel I'm the true definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler, I'm a grinder, nothing comes easy. Like I said, I hope to spend the rest of my career here and I hope things work out."

The 25-year-old cornerback has turned an undrafted rookie tryout into a household name in the NFL. At 5'9, Hilton is one of the most versatile slot corners in the league, racking up 63 tackles, an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks and 11 pass deflections.

His resume is expected to be enough to earn him a larger contract than his one year, $645,000 signing in 2019. A name up there with Bud Dupree and Javon Hargrave in the Steelers defensive free agents, Hilton hopes things work in his favor, but fully understands both sides of the NFL.

"I want to be here, there's no hiding it I'd love to spend my whole career here but I know the business part of things and I know they also got some other guys to take care of too," Hilton said. "I'm just going to focus on getting better in the offseason and let that take care of itself."

Hilton entered 2019 after not getting a long-term deal done with Pittsburgh. He's hoping this offseason earns him a longer guarantee with the Steelers.

Like the rest of the league, he's aware anything can happen. Heading into January, he's focused on improving on the field and allowing his agent and the team to try and work out a new deal before he hits the market.

"I always play with a chip on my shoulder," Hilton explained. "Contract wise that will take care of itself, I got to go out there and just do what I do on the field. I feel like I played well this year and I hope things work out in my favor."

The third-year corner has become a rock for a secondary that has evolved around him. In his three years in Pittsburgh he's seen secondary changes happen on a yearly basis. From his time with Artie Burns to signing Joe Haden, all the way to trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Hilton has watched everything unfold around him.

For the first time since he's been a Steeler, the secondary has seen the success it's been searching for. Pittsburgh forced 20 interceptions this season and found the endzone three times this season.

"For one, it gives us more time to build our chemistry because we always had someone coming in differently," Hilton said about the chemistry within the secondary. "But if they can keep us all together that would be great. We feel like we're one of the best secondaries in the league and we proved that this year."

Like the rest of the team, Hilton believes there's more work to do within this team. After starting 0-3 and losing All-Pro quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers won 8 of their next 10 before missing the playoffs in a Week 17 postseason push.

The Steelers look to bring the same energy they found digging themselves out of the hole and can carry that with a healthier offense. With the results not coming until next season, Hilton knows the process - whether he signs a new deal or not - starts now.

"Based off how this year went with everything that's gone down, offensively losing and guys and how the season went, we've got a lot of unfinished business," he said. "Guys know this offseason is going to be big for us."