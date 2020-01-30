AllSteelers
Mike Munchak: Alan Faneca Was "the Best of His Decade"

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are hoping to hear two names inducted into the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class this Saturday. As the inductees join Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell, the remaining two Pittsburgh finalists - Alan Faneca and Troy Polomalu - will wait to see if their shrines will join the 18 Steelers in Canton, Ohio. 

Faneca, a Super Bowl winner and nine-time Pro Bowler, has waited years to hear his name called as a selection to the Hall of Fame. A finalist each of the last four years, the former guard has waited to make it over the hump and onto the stage where he'll put on his gold jacket. 

Another former Steeler, offensive line coach Mike Munchak, has joined the committee pulling for Faneca's place in Canton. The long-time Pittsburgh coach called the Pro Bowler, "the best of his decade," comparing him to names like Will Shields and Larry Allen. 

"He’s the next guy. They’re in the Hall of Fame, that’s where he needs to be," Munchak said in a video on the team website. "He had a very similar career in the same amount of time, so I’m real excited for him. I’m glad I got a chance to know him, but more importantly, I got a chance to watch him play, and just, one of the best players to ever play the position."

Munchak highlighted Faneca's work ethic during his pro career. A player many adored both on and off the field, the former coach spoke of the finalist's ability to come in each and every day with the right mindset.

"Alan Faneca showed up every Sunday for 13 seasons and dominated in the trenches," Munchak said. "He was well-decorated for that by his peers with all the Pro Bowl appearances, All-Pros, by the media. People recognized his work for over a decade."

“Just love his tenacity, his endurance, his work ethic, how he played the game week-in, week-out”, he went on. ”Tough guy. He fit the mold, and like I said, very dominant football player. Just the consistency. No matter who he played against, the results were the same. He made guys around him better."

Faneca is amongst 15 finalists for the 2020 class. The selections will be announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors award ceremony. 

