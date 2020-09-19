Mike Munchak's Return to Pittsburgh a Talking Point in Steelers Gameplan

PITTSBURGH -- A familiar face will line up on the opposite sideline when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak is no stranger to Heinz Field. The veteran coach spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before heading west to help contribute to Denver's o-line.

As he returns to Pennsylvania to play the Steelers, he'll bring years of knowledge regarding their offensive schemes. The Steelers' current offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett worked under Munchak during his time in Pittsburgh and continues to coach three starting linemen who played during Munchak's time.

This leaves the Steelers with uncertainties to how much familiarity they can use before Munchak helps the Broncos figure out the Steelers offense.

"I don't know about change, but we have to be aware of the idea that he has been apart of this system," Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. "The system always is changing and working, and we are working to find new things and new ideas."

While the Steelers will need to adjust accordingly, so will Munchak and the Broncos.

"The basis of your football and the communication things, Munch [Mike Munchak] is well aware of," Fichtner said. "Like us and talking with Butts [Keith Butler], we are well aware of some of the things they do offensively as well when you are talking about the offensive line play and how they protect and things like that."

Overall, the Steelers' plan for the Broncos won't change much due to Munchak. Without crowd noise, the team will focus on bringing different communication skills to help disguise their adjustments at the line and, hopefully, create distance between what Munchak does and does not recognize.

"[Maurkice Pouncey] and those guys do a nice job of all their communication and noncommunication and non-verbal communication," Fichtner said. "You're playing without the crowd noise in general, so we've had to be thoughtful about that even before Munch comes to town. You're right, he is a good friend. He is a great person and he's an awesome coach."

