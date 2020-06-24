AllSteelers
Mike Tomlin to Support Steelers Who Protest National Anthem

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin only has one requirement for his players when taking a stand for social justice this season - be respectful. 

On a Zoom call with reporters, Tomlin discussed the impact his team might try to make by protesting during the National Anthem to support racial equality. While he isn't spending a ton of time thinking about ways he's going to join the cause, he is here to support his players who chose to do so. 

"We've spent a lot of group time talking about the ongoing issues, talking about the platform that they have and how to best utilize it, and how to do so thoughtfully," Tomlin said. "Our position is simple: We're going to support our players and their willingness to participate in this -- whether it's statements or actions.

"You guys know my feelings, I've stated it in the past: Statements are good, but impact is better - particularly long-term impact. Those that have a desire to participate in a positive way, they're going to be supported by us."

As for his role in the process, he's not looking for an impact from himself, but rather making sure his players can create lasting change through their platform.

"That's not my charge," Tomlin said. "I hadn't thought largely about the impact of the NFL or the responsibility of us as a whole.

"I really focus my energies on serving the players that I lead and making sure that they're getting the support that they need regarding the present circumstances. I've taken a more narrower, grassroots approach. There are people that are employed to have that perspective and I'm not one of them."

The team has spent plenty of time talking about the events that have transpired since the death of George Floyd, and its impact on the players in the locker room. Assistant head coach John Mitchell and director of community relations, Blayre Holmes, have taken the lead in helping the team communicate how they plan to help bring awareness. 

Without saying anyone planned to, Tomlin said players who do choose to kneel during the National Anthem would have his support. 

"This time period, this virtual offseason has really given us time to open the forum and hear from those guys on some of those critical things that are going on in our society," Tomlin said. "We're members of society like everybody else. We don't live in a vacuum. It's been good, frank communications."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

