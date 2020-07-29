Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands at Number 35 on NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick saw his name called as the league's 35th best player on the NFL Top 100 list.

The list, annually voted on and comprised exclusively of players in the league, ranks the NFL's top players from 100-1 over a three day stretch, with the list unveiling the final top forty players on Tuesday night.

Fitzpatrick, acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins early last season, quickly asserted himself as one of Pittsburgh's best defensive players. Fitzpatrick recorded 57 total tackles, nine passes defended, five interceptions, two fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns and one forced fumble through fourteen games in Pittsburgh.

Although many were skeptical in exchanging a first-round pick for the Alabama product, Fitzpatrick's performance and recent light of the haul Seattle gave up for fellow AFC safety Jamal Adams undoubtedly make the trade look better with each passing day.

"A spark, he brought a spark" said fellow safety Terrell Edmunds on the show. "I think he upped everybody's play on defense."

After Cam Heyward found himself at 84 on the NFL Top 100, Fitzpatrick now becomes the second Steelers player on the list with T.J. Watt still waiting to hear his name called.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.