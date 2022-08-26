Skip to main content

Najee Harris to Play in Steelers' Last Preseason Game

Najee Harris will play this weekend in the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason finale.

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time this preseason, Pittsburgh Steelers' star tailback will take the field. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Najee Harris will "absolutely" play in the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. It will mark his 2022 debut. 

"All healthy guys are scheduled to play," Tomlin said when asked if Harris will tote the ball this weekend. 

Alex Highsmith, who's been out with an injured rib, is still questionable, according to Tomlin. But he added that the team would not rule anyone out officially until they absolutely have to.

"Those who are injured, man we're going to leave the light on for them up until the 11th hour. We'll be optimistic and inclusive about their participation."

